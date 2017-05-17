Titusville considering backyard chickens, idea is ruffling feathers
Titusville considering backyard chickens, idea is ruffling feathers Titusville will consider a backyard chicken ordinance following a tense city council meeting on the issue. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rrCSfS It's a renaissance of sorts for backyard chickens right now as eco-friendly families look to raise their own chicks as pets or for organic eggs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jannarone family (Feb '16)
|21 hr
|Raven
|2
|Goal for Bithlo: 'Lasting changes' (Jul '10)
|May 11
|Chinadoll
|150
|looking for somone from oh
|May 11
|Ohh Hio
|3
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr '17
|spechler 666
|2
|Burnt smell persists through Brevard
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Winter's End -- Orlando's answer to Woodstock (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|barryb
|25
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC