Stolen Brevard dog found in Polk County
The kidnapped Yorkshire terrier that had been missing nearly a week returned to her Titusville family Tuesday, her owners said.Beanie, who was taken during a May 10 burglary at her home, was found near an Interstate 75 offramp in Polk County.
