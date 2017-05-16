The kidnapped Yorkshire terrier that had been missing nearly a week returned to her Titusville family Tuesday, her owners said.Beanie, who was taken during a May 10 burglary at her home, was found near an Interstate 75 offramp in Polk County. Stolen Brevard dog found in Polk County The kidnapped Yorkshire terrier that had been missing nearly a week returned to her Titusville family Tuesday, her owners said.Beanie, who was taken during a May 10 burglary at her home, was found near an Interstate 75 offramp in Polk County.

