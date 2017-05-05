Search on for Titusville hit-and-run driver
Search on for Titusville hit-and-run driver The motorist struck postal truck, second car, then fled on foot Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pPo39s Police in Titusville are searching for the driver of a black Chevrolet Impala that struck two parked vehicles and fled on foot Friday. About 11:15 a.m., a patrol officer attempted to stop the Impala at the intersection of Wager Avenue and Union Street.
