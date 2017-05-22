Photos: Arrest mugshots 5-21-17 Rachael Caudill, 22, of Mims, charges: Dui; criminal mischief $200 and under. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rKx3uj Calvin Moses, 54, of Titusville, charges: Battery ; tamper in 3rd deg felony proceeding; petit theft .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.