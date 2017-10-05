Photos: Arrest mugshots 5-10-17 Christopher Fay, 24, of Merritt Island, charges: Battery by strangulation domestic viol. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pBStID Steven Whitehead, 33, of Cocoa, charges: Poss firearm/weapon/ammo by convicted felon; possession of controlled substance without prescription; driving while license suspended with knowledge ; marijuana - possession Antonio Henderson, 33, of Titusville, charges: Dui; driving while license suspended with knowledge ; poss open container in motor vehicle; refuse to submit dui test after license susp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.