Motorcyclist dies in Melbourne crash

57 min ago

Motorcyclist dies in Melbourne crash Cole Bostwick, 22, left behind a growing family Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qCHpix A motorcyclist died in a crash in Melbourne, leaving behind a 22-year-old pregnant wife and their 1-year-old daughter, family and friends said. The Brevard County Medical Examiner's Office said Cole Bostwick, 22, of Titusville died from the crash.

