Father of boys in plane that disappeared in Bahamas talks

'I lost what I loved more than anything': Heartbroken father of two young boys who were in the plane that disappeared over the Bahamas breaks his silence James Ramsey's ex Jennifer Blumin was in a two-engine plane with their two sons Phineas and Theodore, ages four and three, when aircraft went missing The plane was piloted by Nathan Ulrich, Blumin's boyfriend, from Puerto Rico to Florida on Monday when air traffic control lost contact at 24,000 feet Authorities have now covered more than 8,200 sq mi over 30 hrs in search of the missing plane, according to the Coast Guard The father of two young boys who were aboard a plane that went missing over the Bermuda Triangle on Monday shared his devastation as the Coast Guard continues its search for any survivors.

