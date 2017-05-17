Father of boys in plane that disappea...

Father of boys in plane that disappeared in Bahamas talks

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'I lost what I loved more than anything': Heartbroken father of two young boys who were in the plane that disappeared over the Bahamas breaks his silence James Ramsey's ex Jennifer Blumin was in a two-engine plane with their two sons Phineas and Theodore, ages four and three, when aircraft went missing The plane was piloted by Nathan Ulrich, Blumin's boyfriend, from Puerto Rico to Florida on Monday when air traffic control lost contact at 24,000 feet Authorities have now covered more than 8,200 sq mi over 30 hrs in search of the missing plane, according to the Coast Guard The father of two young boys who were aboard a plane that went missing over the Bermuda Triangle on Monday shared his devastation as the Coast Guard continues its search for any survivors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Goal for Bithlo: 'Lasting changes' (Jul '10) May 11 Chinadoll 150
looking for somone from oh May 11 Ohh Hio 3
News Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14) May 5 Halsey Chapman 3
News 10 things to know about community redevelopment... Apr 18 spechler 666 2
News Burnt smell persists through Brevard Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 3
News Winter's End -- Orlando's answer to Woodstock (Aug '09) Apr '17 barryb 25
Amber Blankenship Apr '17 kaykay 2
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC