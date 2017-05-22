Coast Guard halts search for missing ...

Coast Guard halts search for missing NYC family's plane

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: New York Daily News

The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a well-known Manhattan event space designer and her family whose plane disappeared near the Bahamas, officials said Friday. Jennifer Blumin, 40, and her sons, ages 3 and 4, were traveling from Puerto Rico to Florida Monday when the twin-engine turboprop aircraft vanished from radar about 2:10 p.m. 37 miles east of Eleuthera, Bahamas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jannarone family (Feb '16) Sun Raven 2
News Goal for Bithlo: 'Lasting changes' (Jul '10) May 11 Chinadoll 150
looking for somone from oh May 11 Ohh Hio 3
News Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14) May 5 Halsey Chapman 3
News 10 things to know about community redevelopment... Apr '17 spechler 666 2
News Burnt smell persists through Brevard Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 3
News Winter's End -- Orlando's answer to Woodstock (Aug '09) Apr '17 barryb 25
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC