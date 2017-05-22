Coast Guard halts search for missing NYC family's plane
The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a well-known Manhattan event space designer and her family whose plane disappeared near the Bahamas, officials said Friday. Jennifer Blumin, 40, and her sons, ages 3 and 4, were traveling from Puerto Rico to Florida Monday when the twin-engine turboprop aircraft vanished from radar about 2:10 p.m. 37 miles east of Eleuthera, Bahamas.
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jannarone family (Feb '16)
|Sun
|Raven
|2
|Goal for Bithlo: 'Lasting changes' (Jul '10)
|May 11
|Chinadoll
|150
|looking for somone from oh
|May 11
|Ohh Hio
|3
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr '17
|spechler 666
|2
|Burnt smell persists through Brevard
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Winter's End -- Orlando's answer to Woodstock (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|barryb
|25
