Coast Guard halts search for missing NYC family's plane

The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a well-known Manhattan event space designer and her family whose plane disappeared near the Bahamas, officials said Friday. Jennifer Blumin, 40, and her sons, ages 3 and 4, were traveling from Puerto Rico to Florida Monday when the twin-engine turboprop aircraft vanished from radar about 2:10 p.m. 37 miles east of Eleuthera, Bahamas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.