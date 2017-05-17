Brevard school leaders urge Gov. Scott to veto 'unbearable' budget Leaders at Brevard Public Schools are hoping Gov. Scott scraps much of the proposed budget. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qsZFe3 Leaders at Brevard Public Schools and superintendents across the state are hoping Gov. Rick Scott scraps much of the proposed education budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.