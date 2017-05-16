Brevard archaeology group earns statewide recognition
Brevard archaeology group earns statewide recognition Brevard County is home to an impressive list of important archaeological excavations Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rnxgn5 Indian River Anthropological Society director Bob Gross accepted the Arthur R. Lee Chapter Award from the Florida Anthropological Society at the FAS conference in Jacksonville. Brevard County is home to an impressive list of important archaeological excavations including a unique prehistoric pond cemetery, numerous Indian mounds, paleontological sites, colonial era shipwrecks, and pioneer homesteads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goal for Bithlo: 'Lasting changes' (Jul '10)
|May 11
|Chinadoll
|150
|looking for somone from oh
|May 11
|Ohh Hio
|3
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr 18
|spechler 666
|2
|Burnt smell persists through Brevard
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Winter's End -- Orlando's answer to Woodstock (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|barryb
|25
|Amber Blankenship
|Apr '17
|kaykay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC