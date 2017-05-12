Education Secretary Betsy DeVos wasn't well-liked in Daytona, a Monday evening launch and what to do for Mother's Day BDB: Betsy gets boo'd, a SpaceX launch and yay moms! Education Secretary Betsy DeVos wasn't well-liked in Daytona, a Monday evening launch and what to do for Mother's Day Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2r6pPQL Education Secretary Betsy Devos delivered the commencement speech at Bethune-Cookman, a historically black university. Video by Caroline Glenn, FLORIDA TODAY Where's Damien from "Mean Girls" when you need him? Betsy DeVos was boo'd during her commencement speech at Bethune-Cookman University this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.