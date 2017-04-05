Two attorneys suspended in Brevard The Florida Bar announced the punishments Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oCcgeZ Judges make sure to balance the scales of justice when rendering decisions. Getty Images Close-up of the scales of justice with gavel beside it Attorney Lillian Clover of Titusville was suspended for 60 days beginning March 9 and directed to attend ethics school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.