Tobia plan would stifle N. Brevard Ec...

Tobia plan would stifle N. Brevard Economic Zone

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Florida Today

Tobia plan would stifle N. Brevard Economic Zone North Brevard Commissioner Pritchett plans to fight proposed ordinance, which she says is a "lifeline" for the area. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ovMLsE Construction work continues at the Titus Landing shopping mall off U.S. 1 in Titusville, which was approved for a $6.5 million incentive grant from the North Brevard Economic Development Zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 things to know about community redevelopment... 23 hr spechler 666 2
News Burnt smell persists through Brevard Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 3
News Winter's End -- Orlando's answer to Woodstock (Aug '09) Apr 14 barryb 25
Amber Blankenship Apr 10 kaykay 2
What happened to Jeremy Baker Mar 30 Lost friend 1
Titusville Area Drug Overdoses; C Ya, Wouldn't ... Mar 29 Jimmy The Greek 1
I found my mums vibrator?!?! (Jan '13) Mar 26 gray 13
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Brevard County was issued at April 19 at 3:46AM EDT

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,457 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC