Titusville woman arrested in battery over bedsheets Police say woman battery pregnant woman Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2q0JJND A 45-year-old Titusville woman who police said slapped a pregnant daughter in a heated argument over bed sheets, was jailed. Monica Sue Harper was charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person after Titusville police were called to her residence to investigate reports of a disturbance late Sunday.

