Titusville woman accused of firing shots, bragging online "Kiya don't waste bullets," posted the woman accused of firing a gun in the air. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pQ1aA7 A Titusville woman who bragged that she "don't waste bullets" on social media was charged with firing her gun several times outside an apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.