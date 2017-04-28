Titusville police investigate homicide, seek public help Pierre Quantez Butler, 34, was found by Titusville police April 9 after he had been shot and killed. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pcgclG On April 9, officers went to Booker Street about 10:30 p.m. after they got a report of a homicide, according to police officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.