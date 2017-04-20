Special Report: Owners say 50+ animal...

Special Report: Owners say 50+ animals died in loving home

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Florida Today

Special Report: Owners say 50+ animals died in loving home Merritt Island couple face fewer charges but could get time in prison in deaths of 57 pets Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2p0lRf2 The owner of a home where more than 50 animals died in a fire says he's being cast in an unfair light. Tim Walters, FLORIDA TODAY posted April 19, 2017 Blackie, who at this point is thought to be a Border Collie mix, is very calm as she is held by Susan Naylor with the SPCA in Titusville, which has taken in 7 of the 13 dogs that survived a house fire in Merritt Island that claimed the lives of 45 cats, 5 dogs, a macaw, and a raccoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for somone from oh Fri Username 2
News 10 things to know about community redevelopment... Apr 18 spechler 666 2
News Burnt smell persists through Brevard Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 3
News Winter's End -- Orlando's answer to Woodstock (Aug '09) Apr 14 barryb 25
Amber Blankenship Apr 10 kaykay 2
What happened to Jeremy Baker Mar 30 Lost friend 1
Titusville Area Drug Overdoses; C Ya, Wouldn't ... Mar 29 Jimmy The Greek 1
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC