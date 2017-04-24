SpaceX to Launch 1st NRO SpySat Sunday after Static Fire Success

SpaceX conducts successful static hot fire test of Falcon 9 booster atop Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on 25 Apr. 2017 as seen from Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, Titusville, FL. The Falcon 9 is lasted to launch the NROL-76 super secret spy satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office on 30 April 2017.

