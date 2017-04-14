Purse thief caught in Titusville He struck the purse owner with his car as he fled WalMart Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pBYLs3 A Titusville man stole a woman's purse, hit her with his car as he fled and tossed it and its contents as he drove away, police said. Officers caught up with Christopher Lynn Braun, 25, Friday morning after the theft at Wal-Mart, 3175 Cheney Highway, they said.

