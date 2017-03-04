Photos: Arrest mugshots 4-3-17
Photos: Arrest mugshots 4-3-17 Lauren Swanson, 25, of Melbourne, charges: Battery leo firefighter emt etc.; resist officer without violence; resist officer with violence. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nSLV9m Evan Babcock, 21, of Mims, charges: Grand theft; false verification ownership to pawnbroker>$300; dealing in stolen property; vop on site; vop felony; unarmed burglary of unoccupied dwelling.
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Jeremy Baker
|Mar 30
|Lost friend
|1
|Titusville Area Drug Overdoses; C Ya, Wouldn't ...
|Mar 29
|Jimmy The Greek
|1
|I found my mums vibrator?!?! (Jan '13)
|Mar 26
|gray
|13
|looking for somone from oh
|Mar 21
|curious
|1
|Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08)
|Mar 15
|Annette
|2
|Murray Eugene Coleman
|Mar 9
|Mommyof44ever
|1
|Florida man charged in fatal stabbing...
|Feb '17
|Parden Pard
|3
