Organizers to hold prayer rally for Titusville in wake of shooting
Organizers to hold prayer rally for Titusville in wake of shooting Organizers hope to draw attention to spate of recent shootings Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2orzYHD A Titusville community activist hopes to draw attention to a recent spate of shootings by hold a prayer rally this weekend A community activist plans to use prayer to draw attention to a spate of recent shootings that have left some Titsuville residents rattled. The latest shooting involved the shooting death of 34-year-old Pierre Quantez Butler , who police reported was shot and killed Sunday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|22 hr
|PULTE is a RICO
|1
|Burnt smell persists through Brevard
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Amber Blankenship
|Mon
|kaykay
|2
|What happened to Jeremy Baker
|Mar 30
|Lost friend
|1
|Titusville Area Drug Overdoses; C Ya, Wouldn't ...
|Mar 29
|Jimmy The Greek
|1
|I found my mums vibrator?!?! (Jan '13)
|Mar 26
|gray
|13
|looking for somone from oh
|Mar 21
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC