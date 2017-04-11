Business Briefs: Posey, health fair, Cocoa Village car show
Business Briefs: Posey, health fair, Cocoa Village car show Posey Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ooG2Tb U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, R-Rockledge, will be the guest speaker Wednesday at the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly membership luncheon. The luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Great Outdoors Golf & Country Club, 100D Plantation Dr., Titusville.
