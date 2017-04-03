BDB: The Space Coast is back in bu$in...

BDB: The Space Coast is back in bu$ine$$, Buzz Aldrin is a boss and R.I.P. Dandelion crayon

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Florida Today

BDB: The Space Coast is back in bu$ine$$, Buzz Aldrin is a boss and R.I.P. Dandelion crayon Space tourism is on the up and up, astronaut Buzz Aldrin flies with the Thunderbirds and Crayola retires Dandelion Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nA5Fh0 BDB: The Space Coast is back in bu$ine$$, Buzz Aldrin is a boss and R.I.P. Dandelion crayon In a historic first for the company and the industry, SpaceX launched and landed a "flight proven," or refurbished, Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center. The Space Coast is back in business , baby! Sure, we aren't back to the Space Shuttle days when crowds in the thousands gathered along the banks of the Indian River, cameras in hand, waiting for launch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Jeremy Baker Mar 30 Lost friend 1
Titusville Area Drug Overdoses; C Ya, Wouldn't ... Mar 29 Jimmy The Greek 1
I found my mums vibrator?!?! (Jan '13) Mar 26 gray 13
looking for somone from oh Mar 21 curious 1
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Mar 15 Annette 2
Murray Eugene Coleman Mar 9 Mommyof44ever 1
News Florida man charged in fatal stabbing... Feb '17 Parden Pard 3
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC