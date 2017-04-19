Another 'safe zone' available for internet sales
Another 'safe zone' available for internet sales Cocoa police tells residents they can meet at their headquarters to complete Craigslist sales Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oW09Zu Cocoa Police announced it has a secure area with surveillance camera coverage in its parking for people to handoff and pay for items they've purchased on Craigslist or other web sites. The Cocoa Police Department joins Sheriff's Office, the Melbourne Police Department and many law enforcement agencies nationwide providing a safer way to conclude online transactions for sellers and buyers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for somone from oh
|3 hr
|Username
|2
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr 18
|spechler 666
|2
|Burnt smell persists through Brevard
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Winter's End -- Orlando's answer to Woodstock (Aug '09)
|Apr 14
|barryb
|25
|Amber Blankenship
|Apr 10
|kaykay
|2
|What happened to Jeremy Baker
|Mar 30
|Lost friend
|1
|Titusville Area Drug Overdoses; C Ya, Wouldn't ...
|Mar 29
|Jimmy The Greek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC