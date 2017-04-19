Another 'safe zone' available for internet sales Cocoa police tells residents they can meet at their headquarters to complete Craigslist sales Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oW09Zu Cocoa Police announced it has a secure area with surveillance camera coverage in its parking for people to handoff and pay for items they've purchased on Craigslist or other web sites. The Cocoa Police Department joins Sheriff's Office, the Melbourne Police Department and many law enforcement agencies nationwide providing a safer way to conclude online transactions for sellers and buyers.

