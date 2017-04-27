All of Brevard's RadioShack stores to close After filing bankruptcy, RadioShack will close all of its Brevard stores Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pqIFV9 Following a bankruptcy announcement in March, RadioShack is in the process of shutting down stores nationwide. Six of those stores are here in Brevard - and all six have either already closed up shop or will in the coming months.

