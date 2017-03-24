Wanted man from Volusia apprehended i...

Wanted man from Volusia apprehended in Brevard

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Florida Today

Wanted man from Volusia apprehended in Brevard The Sheriff's Office assisted on the case Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mZZstz Numbered golf balls are dropped from a BRevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter during last year's Chopper Dropper fundraiser for Florida Tech. The pursuit ended shortly after 4 p.m. in the Tanglewood community in north Titusville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Titusville Area Drug Overdoses; C Ya, Wouldn't ... 10 hr Jimmy The Greek 1
I found my mums vibrator?!?! (Jan '13) Mar 26 gray 13
looking for somone from oh Mar 21 curious 1
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Mar 15 Annette 2
Murray Eugene Coleman Mar 9 Mommyof44ever 1
News Florida man charged in fatal stabbing... Feb '17 Parden Pard 3
Review: Brevard Pediatric Dental Assoc - Scott ... (Jul '10) Feb '17 Traumatic 6
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC