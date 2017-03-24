Wanted man from Volusia apprehended in Brevard The Sheriff's Office assisted on the case Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mZZstz Numbered golf balls are dropped from a BRevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter during last year's Chopper Dropper fundraiser for Florida Tech. The pursuit ended shortly after 4 p.m. in the Tanglewood community in north Titusville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.