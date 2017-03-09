Titusville woman charged with abusing...

Titusville woman charged with abusing 2-month-old

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Florida Today

A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the abuse of an infant, police said Wednesday. Titusville woman charged with abusing 2-month-old TITUSVILLE - A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the abuse of an infant, police said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida man charged in fatal stabbing... Feb 10 Parden Pard 3
Review: Brevard Pediatric Dental Assoc - Scott ... (Jul '10) Feb 8 Traumatic 6
Titusville Plant Swap Group Jan '17 Everyone is talking 1
Multi Family Yard Sale Saturday and Sunday Jan '17 everyones talking 1
Amber Blankenship Jan '17 Daddyrandy 1
moving Jan '17 Daddywood 4
News Two Brevard women netted in sex sting Jan '17 A concerned citizen 1
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,396 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC