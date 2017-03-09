Titusville woman charged with abusing 2-month-old
A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the abuse of an infant, police said Wednesday. Titusville woman charged with abusing 2-month-old TITUSVILLE - A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the abuse of an infant, police said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida man charged in fatal stabbing...
|Feb 10
|Parden Pard
|3
|Review: Brevard Pediatric Dental Assoc - Scott ... (Jul '10)
|Feb 8
|Traumatic
|6
|Titusville Plant Swap Group
|Jan '17
|Everyone is talking
|1
|Multi Family Yard Sale Saturday and Sunday
|Jan '17
|everyones talking
|1
|Amber Blankenship
|Jan '17
|Daddyrandy
|1
|moving
|Jan '17
|Daddywood
|4
|Two Brevard women netted in sex sting
|Jan '17
|A concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC