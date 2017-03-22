Titusville police seek pair in armed assault
Titusville police seek pair in armed assault Sketches have been released of the suspects Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nDAKDH The crime happened about 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Cheney Highway, police spokeswoman Amy Matthews said. A firearm was brandished during the incident but was not fired, she said.
