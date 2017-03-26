Teen driver slams into Titusville dol...

Teen driver slams into Titusville dollar store

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: Florida Today

Teen driver slams into Titusville dollar store No one was injured after a teen driver rolled into a dollar general store, police report Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2okPJio For the second time in several days, Titusville police are investigating a traffic incident involving a vehicle that slammed into a building. The latest involved a crash at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Dollar General Store, 1400 N. Singleton Ave. No one was injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Titusville Area Drug Overdoses; C Ya, Wouldn't ... 15 hr Jimmy The Greek 1
I found my mums vibrator?!?! (Jan '13) Mar 26 gray 13
looking for somone from oh Mar 21 curious 1
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Mar 15 Annette 2
Murray Eugene Coleman Mar 9 Mommyof44ever 1
News Florida man charged in fatal stabbing... Feb '17 Parden Pard 3
Review: Brevard Pediatric Dental Assoc - Scott ... (Jul '10) Feb '17 Traumatic 6
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,915,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC