Teen driver slams into Titusville dollar store
Teen driver slams into Titusville dollar store No one was injured after a teen driver rolled into a dollar general store, police report Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2okPJio For the second time in several days, Titusville police are investigating a traffic incident involving a vehicle that slammed into a building. The latest involved a crash at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Dollar General Store, 1400 N. Singleton Ave. No one was injured.
