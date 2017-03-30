Suicidal man found safe by deputies n...

Suicidal man found safe by deputies near Titusville

Suicidal man found safe by deputies near Titusville The search lasted nearly an hour Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nDHUH9 Deputies searching for a suicidal man east of Titusville said they found the man safely Thursday morning, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. The search involved the Sheriff's Office helicopter and several ground units.

