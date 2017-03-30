Suicidal man found safe by deputies near Titusville The search lasted nearly an hour Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nDHUH9 Deputies searching for a suicidal man east of Titusville said they found the man safely Thursday morning, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. The search involved the Sheriff's Office helicopter and several ground units.

