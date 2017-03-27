Successful HotFire Test Sets SpaceX o...

Successful HotFire Test Sets SpaceX on Course for Historic Relaunch...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Universe Today

SpaceX conducts successful static hot fire test of 1st previously flown Falcon 9 booster atop Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on 27 Mar. 2017 as seen from Space View Park, Titusville, FL. History making launch of first recycled rocket is slated for 30 March 2017 with SES-10 telecommunications comsat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Universe Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Jeremy Baker Mar 30 Lost friend 1
Titusville Area Drug Overdoses; C Ya, Wouldn't ... Mar 29 Jimmy The Greek 1
I found my mums vibrator?!?! (Jan '13) Mar 26 gray 13
looking for somone from oh Mar 21 curious 1
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Mar 15 Annette 2
Murray Eugene Coleman Mar 9 Mommyof44ever 1
News Florida man charged in fatal stabbing... Feb '17 Parden Pard 3
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC