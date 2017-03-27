Successful HotFire Test Sets SpaceX on Course for Historic Relaunch...
SpaceX conducts successful static hot fire test of 1st previously flown Falcon 9 booster atop Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on 27 Mar. 2017 as seen from Space View Park, Titusville, FL. History making launch of first recycled rocket is slated for 30 March 2017 with SES-10 telecommunications comsat.
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Jeremy Baker
|Mar 30
|Lost friend
|1
|Titusville Area Drug Overdoses; C Ya, Wouldn't ...
|Mar 29
|Jimmy The Greek
|1
|I found my mums vibrator?!?! (Jan '13)
|Mar 26
|gray
|13
|looking for somone from oh
|Mar 21
|curious
|1
|Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08)
|Mar 15
|Annette
|2
|Murray Eugene Coleman
|Mar 9
|Mommyof44ever
|1
|Florida man charged in fatal stabbing...
|Feb '17
|Parden Pard
|3
