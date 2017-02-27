Student gives voice to issues faced by Muslim grandparents
Her favorite garden gnomes were shattered in front of her home in Florida after the presidential election. There had also been an influx of hate mail sent to her and her husband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Falcon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida man charged in fatal stabbing...
|Feb 10
|Parden Pard
|3
|Review: Brevard Pediatric Dental Assoc - Scott ... (Jul '10)
|Feb 8
|Traumatic
|6
|Titusville Plant Swap Group
|Jan '17
|Everyone is talking
|1
|laura potato
|Jan '17
|friend
|1
|Multi Family Yard Sale Saturday and Sunday
|Jan '17
|everyones talking
|1
|Amber Blankenship
|Jan '17
|Daddyrandy
|1
|moving
|Jan '17
|Daddywood
|4
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC