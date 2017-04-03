SES ComSat Boss Proclaims High 'Confi...

SES ComSat Boss Proclaims High 'Confidence' in Bold SpaceX 1st...

The SES-10 satellite was manufactured by Airbus Defence & Space in and is based on the Eurostar E3000 platform. It will operate in geostationary orbit.Credit: SES/Airbus CAPE CANAVERAL/KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL - As the hours tick down to the history making liftoff of the world's first recycled rocket, the commercial customer SES is proclaiming high "confidence" in the flight worthiness of the "Flight-Proven" SpaceX Falcon 9 booster that will blastoff with a massive Hi-Def TV satellite for telecom giant SES this Thursday, Chief Technology Officer Martin Halliwell told Universe Today at a media briefing.

