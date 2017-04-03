SES ComSat Boss Proclaims High 'Confidence' in Bold SpaceX 1st...
The SES-10 satellite was manufactured by Airbus Defence & Space in and is based on the Eurostar E3000 platform. It will operate in geostationary orbit.Credit: SES/Airbus CAPE CANAVERAL/KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL - As the hours tick down to the history making liftoff of the world's first recycled rocket, the commercial customer SES is proclaiming high "confidence" in the flight worthiness of the "Flight-Proven" SpaceX Falcon 9 booster that will blastoff with a massive Hi-Def TV satellite for telecom giant SES this Thursday, Chief Technology Officer Martin Halliwell told Universe Today at a media briefing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Universe Today.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Jeremy Baker
|Mar 30
|Lost friend
|1
|Titusville Area Drug Overdoses; C Ya, Wouldn't ...
|Mar 29
|Jimmy The Greek
|1
|I found my mums vibrator?!?! (Jan '13)
|Mar 26
|gray
|13
|looking for somone from oh
|Mar 21
|curious
|1
|Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08)
|Mar 15
|Annette
|2
|Murray Eugene Coleman
|Mar 9
|Mommyof44ever
|1
|Florida man charged in fatal stabbing...
|Feb '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC