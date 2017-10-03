Photos: Arrest mugshots 3-10-17
Photos: Arrest mugshots 3-10-17 Kellie Moran, 23, of Cocoa, charges: Driving while license suspended with knowledge. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mxEchT Leroy Smith, 40, of Melbourne, charges: Possession of controlled substance without prescription; possess / use drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance without prescription; driving while license suspended with knowledge .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08)
|12 hr
|Annette
|2
|Murray Eugene Coleman
|Mar 9
|Mommyof44ever
|1
|Florida man charged in fatal stabbing...
|Feb '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Review: Brevard Pediatric Dental Assoc - Scott ... (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Traumatic
|6
|Titusville Plant Swap Group
|Jan '17
|Everyone is talking
|1
|Multi Family Yard Sale Saturday and Sunday
|Jan '17
|everyones talking
|1
|Amber Blankenship
|Jan '17
|Daddyrandy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC