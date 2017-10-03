Photos: Arrest mugshots 3-10-17 Kellie Moran, 23, of Cocoa, charges: Driving while license suspended with knowledge. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mxEchT Leroy Smith, 40, of Melbourne, charges: Possession of controlled substance without prescription; possess / use drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance without prescription; driving while license suspended with knowledge .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.