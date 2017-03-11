Old computers, parts can benefit kids

Old computers, parts can benefit kids

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Florida Today

Old computers, parts can benefit kids How to fix patio furniture Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mds6rm Dear Help!: Reading your column in the Feb. 26 edition about repairing your old computer rather than replacing it with a new computer brought back memories. This is something I used to do with old computers I purchased from the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murray Eugene Coleman Mar 9 Mommyof44ever 1
News Florida man charged in fatal stabbing... Feb '17 Parden Pard 3
Review: Brevard Pediatric Dental Assoc - Scott ... (Jul '10) Feb '17 Traumatic 6
Titusville Plant Swap Group Jan '17 Everyone is talking 1
Multi Family Yard Sale Saturday and Sunday Jan '17 everyones talking 1
Amber Blankenship Jan '17 Daddyrandy 1
moving Jan '17 Daddywood 4
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC