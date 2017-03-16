Massive fire west of Titusville mostly contained Firefighters continue to battle a massive, 7,000-acre fire west of Titusville Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nwkNMy Florida Forest Service firefighters continue to fight fire with fire as they work to contain a massive wildfire burning near the Brevard-Orange County line just west of Titusville. The fire - one of two burning in Brevard - is called the North Cane fire and is burning in swampy, marshland along State Road 50. Motorists should use caution as smoke from the fire could shift without warning toward nearby roadways, officials report.

