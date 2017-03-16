Massive fire west of Titusville mostl...

Massive fire west of Titusville mostly contained

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Florida Today

Massive fire west of Titusville mostly contained Firefighters continue to battle a massive, 7,000-acre fire west of Titusville Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nwkNMy Florida Forest Service firefighters continue to fight fire with fire as they work to contain a massive wildfire burning near the Brevard-Orange County line just west of Titusville. The fire - one of two burning in Brevard - is called the North Cane fire and is burning in swampy, marshland along State Road 50. Motorists should use caution as smoke from the fire could shift without warning toward nearby roadways, officials report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for somone from oh 14 hr curious 1
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Mar 15 Annette 2
Murray Eugene Coleman Mar 9 Mommyof44ever 1
News Florida man charged in fatal stabbing... Feb '17 Parden Pard 3
Review: Brevard Pediatric Dental Assoc - Scott ... (Jul '10) Feb '17 Traumatic 6
Titusville Plant Swap Group Jan '17 Everyone is talking 1
Multi Family Yard Sale Saturday and Sunday Jan '17 everyones talking 1
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Brevard County was issued at March 21 at 10:14AM EDT

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC