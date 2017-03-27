Former BV resident Steve Garufi rests...

Former BV resident Steve Garufi rests near the headwaters of the Toledo Bend Reservoir.

Former Buena Vista resident and avid cyclist Steve Garufi is a little over two-thirds of the way through his third bike ride across America. Garufi departed from San Diego, Feb. 9 and has already made his way through Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, nearly 2,000 miles closer to Titusville, Fla., where he will end the grueling trip.

