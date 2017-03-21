Epic promposal takes place outside Titusville mall Beauty and the Beast? A marching band? Could this promposal be any more romantic? Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nxLNyl Nick Barth and Grace McCleskey, both seniors at Titusville High School, were at Searstown Mall in Titusville to see a matinee showing of Beauty and the Beast. But after the movie was over, another show began outside in the parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.