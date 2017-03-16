Does Titusville need a teen curfew? Could a teen curfew help Titusville's growing crime? Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nvXwKN Titusville is considering setting a curfew for teens in the area that would require them to be home by midnight. At a meeting Tuesday night, Titusville City Council members debated the idea of a teen curfew to reduce juvenile crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.