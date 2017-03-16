Business Briefs: JAG Window donation, new Bagel 13 in Titusville, Bass Pro Shops
JAG Window Tinting, Cocoa, assisted in geting 3M, a manufacturer of window treatments, to donate $1,500 worth of window film for The Children's Hunger Project, located in Cocoa. The Children's Hunger Project provides kid-friendly food packages to elementary school students who would normally come to school hungry on Monday mornings.
