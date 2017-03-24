Burglar loses shoe during Cocoa break-in

Burglar loses shoe during Cocoa break-in Deputies matched the shoes when they apprehended the suspect Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2n04k1R A man left his shoe at the scene of the crime after he stole guns, a PlayStation, cash and other items from a home in Cocoa, according to Florida Today news partner News 6. The homeowner's surveillance video showed Joseph Wayne Knight, 27, of the 3400 block of Frankie Lane, Cocoa, and another man entering the residence around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. When Knight and the other man leave the home several minutes later, they were carrying guns and Knight was missing one shoe, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

Titusville, FL

