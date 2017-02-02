Titusville school evacuated after bomb threat Students evacuated at Jackson Middle School in Titusville Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2k0aLBc Students and faculty members at a Titusville middle school remains evacuated as a precaution after a bomb threat, have been allowed to return to class, Brevard County Public School officials said. The 600-student campus at Jackson Middle School was evacuated at 12:45 p.m. Thursday onto a nearby field on the west side of the school.

