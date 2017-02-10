Titusville police pull man away from exploding SUV The car exploded shortly after he was pulled away Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kX2rG7 The crash happened in the 6700 block of Riveredge Drive. Phillip Thistle, 44, of New Jersey, was traveling in a Toyota RAV4 northbound on Washington Avenue around 9 p.m. when the SUV veered onto Riveredge Drive, crashed into a concrete barrier and flipped several times before becoming engulfed in flames.

