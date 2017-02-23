Titusville man booked on DUI manslaughter charge in 2016 case A Titusville man faces a DUI manslaughter charge after prosecutors reviewed the case Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2lzKSK3 An 87-year-old Titusville man who police said was under the influence of alcohol when he turned into the path of an oncoming motorcyclist , has been charged with manslaughter, records show. The Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.