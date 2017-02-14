SpaceX Falcon 9 Breaths First Fire at KSC Pad 39A - Successful...

First SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket atop Launch Complex 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center comes to life with successful static hot fire test at 430 p.m. on 12 Feb 2017 as seen from Space View Park, Titusville, Fl. This is the first rocket to stand on pad 39A since the retirement of NASA's Space Shuttles in July 2011.

