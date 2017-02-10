Police Rescue NJ Man Moments Before B...

Police Rescue NJ Man Moments Before Burning SUV Explodes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Police in Titusville, Florida pulled a New Jersey man from a burning SUV moments before the vehicle exploded. The rescue was captured on dashcam video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Titusville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida man charged in fatal stabbing... Feb 10 Parden Pard 3
Review: Brevard Pediatric Dental Assoc - Scott ... (Jul '10) Feb 8 Traumatic 6
Titusville Plant Swap Group Jan 25 Everyone is talking 1
laura potato Jan 24 friend 1
Multi Family Yard Sale Saturday and Sunday Jan '17 everyones talking 1
Amber Blankenship Jan '17 Daddyrandy 1
moving Jan '17 Daddywood 4
See all Titusville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Titusville Forum Now

Titusville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Titusville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Titusville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,127 • Total comments across all topics: 278,824,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC