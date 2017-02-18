Mims resident dies in motorcycle crash; driver in serious condition
Mims resident dies in motorcycle crash; driver in serious condition Accident took place on SR 50 Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2lv3NaS A 49-year-old Mims resident died Saturday when the motorcycle she was on as a passenger was involved in an accident involving another motorcycle in Orange County. Michelle Denmark died in the accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Titusville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida man charged in fatal stabbing...
|Feb 10
|Parden Pard
|3
|Review: Brevard Pediatric Dental Assoc - Scott ... (Jul '10)
|Feb 8
|Traumatic
|6
|Titusville Plant Swap Group
|Jan '17
|Everyone is talking
|1
|Multi Family Yard Sale Saturday and Sunday
|Jan '17
|everyones talking
|1
|Amber Blankenship
|Jan '17
|Daddyrandy
|1
|moving
|Jan '17
|Daddywood
|4
|Two Brevard women netted in sex sting
|Jan '17
|A concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Titusville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC