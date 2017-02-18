Mims resident dies in motorcycle cras...

Mims resident dies in motorcycle crash; driver in serious condition

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Florida Today

A 49-year-old Mims resident died Saturday when the motorcycle she was on as a passenger was involved in an accident involving another motorcycle in Orange County. Michelle Denmark died in the accident.

