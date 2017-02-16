Kids can have a blast at Kennedy Spac...

Kids can have a blast at Kennedy Space Center camp

Monday Feb 13

Camp KSC is running a three-day spring break session April 12-14 for students in second through ninth grade. If those dates don't align with your school calendar, nine weeklong sessions will also be available this summer.

