Brush fire in Titusville under control
Brush fire in Titusville under control A brush fire in Titusville near the Imperial Estates neighborhood is under control, firefighters on the scene said. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2lngo0j The fire broke out along a nearby trail, lighting up a field and causing a stir in the neighborhood.
