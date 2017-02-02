Brevard County Manager Whitten leavin...

Brevard County Manager Whitten leaving to join EFSC

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Florida Today

Brevard County Manager Whitten leaving to join EFSC Brevard County Stockton Whitten manager leaving to join EFSC as associate vice president for facilities Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2k4YIVD In the position, he will manage facilities, oversee the construction of new buildings and direct a variety of other special projects. EFSC said Whitten will oversee operations of the college's 52 buildings on four campuses Cocoa, Melbourne, Palm Bay and Titusville..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

